Ramsey 4H excel in State 3PAR JO Championships

Rick Jorgenson

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

DEVILS LAKE - The weekend of April 2nd and 3rd was a very busy one for our Ramsey County 4H Shooting Sports athletes and coaches. We were able to host two championship air rifle matches here in Devils Lake.

On the 2nd, we held the North Dakota State 4H championship with 40 young shooting athletes from around the state competing in 3-Position Sporter air rifle and bench. Those 10 years old and younger fired 60 shots for score from the bench while those 11 and older fired 20 shots from prone, 20 shots from standing and 20 more from kneeling.

Our Ramsey County 4H teams performed very well earning first place in every age group and division over the other competing teams representing Cass, Ward, Pierce, Mountrail, and Rolette counties.

The bench competition match winner is Jase Schilla from Ward County. He fired a great score of 565 from the bench to win the Beginner’s match. He was followed by Josie Brekhus of Ramsey County for 2nd place with her 556 and Braydon Sundeen also of Ramsey County placed 3rd with a 539.

Ramsey County Senior Hannah Vaagen fired the winning 3-positon score of 527 and Lauren Stiven also of Ramsey County fired the second best 3-position score, a 521, to win the Junior division.

As we mentioned earlier, our Ramsey County teams were winners in each division. The teams are comprised of 4 shooting members with the top 3 scores taken to make up the team aggregate. The Senior 3-position team of Hannah Vaagen, Casia Steinhaus and Isaac Vaagen won with an aggregate score of 1519. The Ramsey County Junior team of Lauren Stiven, Rachel Vaagen, Brady Schuler and Nate Steinhaus won their division with an aggregate score of 1401.

Ramsey County’s young 4H Bench shooters Josie Brekhus, Braydon Sundeen, Landry Exner and Cast Davis fired an aggregate of 1631 to win their division.

Then, on Sunday, April 3rd, we played host to the 2022 CMP/USA Shooting Junior Olympic 3PAR State Championship. This is a precision air rifle championship open to young people through their graduating senior year in high school. It is a qualification match for an invitation to compete in the National Championships held at Camp Perry, Ohio in July.

The competition was fierce with two ties broken by center shots or the last target.

Congratulations to our Gold Medalist, Katie Zaun, Buffalo, ND, for an outstanding performance with her 599-56 centers. This score ties the open /overall National CMP 3x20 Air Rifle record. Her brother, Dylan, did his best to distract her by tipping over his off-hand stand during the standing portion of the match, but she didn’t give him any satisfaction. As you can see, she fired a 200 standing in spite of Dylan’s effort. Casia Steinhaus earned the Silver medal with her 588-40 and Jordyn Ewine, Buffalo, ND followed with 586-40 centers for the Bronze. Hannah Vaagen placed 4th with her 582-38, so we had four athletes fire above 580. Hannah also fired a perfect 200-20 in prone, a new State Record. Katie, Jordyn and Hannah are all graduating seniors this year. We will miss them in this match next year.

Individually, Katie, Casia and Jordyn earned an invitation to compete at the Nationals by firing scores above the 584 qualification requirement.

The Girl Power team of Ramsey County earned second place in the team competition, but they fell 5 points short of producing the aggregate necessary to qualify for the national competition to be held later this summer. The qualifying score is 2280 this year. On the other hand, the Buffalo Sharpshooters qualified with a strong 2318-144. So, congratulations to the Buffalo Sharpshooters! We wish them well at the CMP/USA Shooting Championships in Camp Perry, OH in July.