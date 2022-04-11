Koppelman not seeking another term as speaker of the house

NORTH DAKOTA - North Dakota Speaker of the House, Rep. Kim Koppelman, announced that he will not seek re-election, following the District 13 Republican Endorsing Convention.

Koppleman said that eve though believed he could win such a race, he was deciding not to seek another term as he served for many years and accomplished what he needed to.

"I have always believed that one should run for office in order to do something, not in order to be something," he said.

Koppleman said he had even seriously considered retiring from the Legislature this year and it was only the strong encouragement from constituents and legislative colleagues which prompted him to stay on longer.

"Representing [this] state in the Legislature has truly been a labor of love and [I] now look forward to completing my term as Speaker of the House and to the next chapter, whatever the Good Lord may have in store.”

The North Dakota House of Representatives elected Rep. Kim Koppelman (R, West Fargo) as Speaker of the House in 2020. He had emerged earlier from a three-way race in the Republican caucus before being elected by the full House of Representatives. Koppelman was first elected in 1994. The long-time Chairman of the Judiciary Committee, he previously chaired the Constitutional Revision and Administrative Rules Committees. He was elected the national Chairman of the Council of State Governments (CSG), made up of all three branches of government in all 50 states, in 2008.

He currently chairs the Interim Judiciary Committee and serves on Legislative Management, the Budget Section, the Legislative Procedures and Arrangements Committee, the Juvenile Justice Commission and the Children’s Cabinet. Nationally, he chairs the CSG Shared Legislation Committee as well as the Civil Justice Task Force and the Regulatory State Reform Committee of the American Legislative Exchange Council. He also serves on the Executive Committees of the Council of State Governments and the Midwest Legislative Conference. Speaker Koppelman will complete his term of office in December.

Koppelman will retire as the senior member of the North Dakota House of Representatives from Cass County.