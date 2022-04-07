Strong winds cause semi to blow partially off highway bypass

DEVILS LAKE - A semi-freightliner truck was involved in a single vehicle collision at 12:35 p.m. on April 6, 2022 approximately 1.5 miles east of Petersburg, ND, causing damage to the Highway 2 overpass.

The driver was heading east on US Highway 2, nearing the top of an overpass over the BNSF railroad east of Petersburg. Strong NNW winds caused the empty trailer to tip onto its right-hand side, pulling the truck tractor onto its right-hand side. The vehicle slid partially off the roadway and came to rest with the trailer hanging partially over the right-hand guardrail of the overpass.

Highway patrol and paramedics arrived quickly on the scene to render aid as well as several other drivers who had witnessed the accident. The driver of the semi was reported to have been wearing his safety-belt and was evaluated by paramedics where he was deemed to have no injuries.

Eastbound traffic was impacted with reduced lanes and speed. Eastbound traffic was redirected onto ND Highway 32 for approximately one and one-half hours.