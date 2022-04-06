USDA offers Livestock Disaster Assistance for ranchers

NORTH DAKOTA - Senator Kevin Cramer announced the U.S. Department of Agriculture will start sending livestock disaster assistance payments through the Emergency Livestock Relief Program to ranchers impacted by drought or wildfire.

Cramer said ranchers in the state faced a challenging year in 2021 with drought affecting most of the state forcing producers to cull herds they took decades to build. The senator said the program provides $750 million in disaster assistance and the expedited application process will help get dollars into ranchers’ hands as the summer months approach.

"I urge USDA to build off their work to move the additional $10 billion in disaster assistance for crop producers quickly so farmers have financial certainty headed into spring planting," Cramer said. "All affected producers should familiarize themselves with the details of the programs and work with their FSA office to receive assistance."

USDA has also released details on additional relief through the Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honeybees, and Farm-raised Fish Program to help ranchers cover above normal costs of hauling livestock to forage.

ELRP includes approximately $750 million to provide assistance to ranchers for losses incurred due to drought or wildfires in calendar year 2021.

To be eligible for an ELRP payment under phase one of program delivery, livestock producers must have suffered grazing losses in a county rated by the U.S. Drought Monitor as having a D2 (severe drought) for eight consecutive weeks or a D3 (extreme drought) or higher level of drought intensity during the 2021 calendar year, and have applied and been approved for 2021 Livestock Forage Program (LFP) assistance. Additionally, producers whose permitted grazing on federally managed lands was disallowed due to wildfire are also eligible for ELRP payments, if they applied and were approved for 2021 LFP. Payments to eligible producers through phase one of ELRP are estimated to total more than $577 million. Phase two information will be available in the future.