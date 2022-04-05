North Star CCU gets real with poverty

Yvonne Fossen

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

MADDOCK- On Thursday March 24th, 2022 the North Star Community Credit Union hosted the North Central Chapter Meeting at Harriman's Restaurant in Maddock, ND. Approximately 60 people were in attendance from NSCCU, CCU, FCCU and Maddock Community members.The program presented was on Poverty with a Poverty Simulation presented by Community Action Partnership of North Dakota. The object of this experience was to sensitize us to the day-to-day realities of life faced by people with low-incomes and to motivate us to become involved in activities which help to reduce poverty in this country. After the experience, individuals had the opportunity to discuss what they learned with their peers.

The simulation involved participants who take on the roles of members of up to 26 families, all facing a variety of challenging, but typical, circumstances.

To start the simulation exercise, each family is given a card explaining its unique circumstances. It is then the families’ task to provide food, shelter, and other basic necessities by accessing various community resources during the course of four 15-minute “weeks.”

In addition, about 20 volunteers play the roles of resource providers in the community.

The Community Action Poverty Simulation is conducted in a large room. Participants are seated in family groups and community resources are located at tables around the perimeter of the room. The facilitator opens the simulation with an orientation to the activity, goes over ground rules, and answers participant questions during the exercise.

To learn more visit the Community Action Partnership of North Dakota : WHAT WE DO : Poverty Simulations