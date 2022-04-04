Sanford Devils Lake adds cardiologist

Nathan Aamodt

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

DEVILS LAKE, N.D. – Yassar Almanaseer, MD, is now offering outreach cardiology services to the Sanford Health Devils Lakes Clinic.

Dr. Almanaseer is based out of the Sanford Fargo Heart and Vascular Clinic and specializes in interventional cardiology procedures, coronary artery disease care and general cardiology. Services he offers include:

Angioplasty

Cardiac catheterization

Chronic total occlusion treatment

Stenting

Dr. Almanaseer will be in the Sanford Devils Lake Clinic on the third Wednesday of every month. To schedule an appointment, call 701-544-7000.