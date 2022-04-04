NDSU soil scientist elected to global soil science organization

Elizabeth Cronin

Abbey Wick, North Dakota State University (NDSU) associate professor and soil health specialist, has been elected as chair of the Soil Use and Management division of the International Union of Soil Sciences (IUSS), a scientific organization comprised of soil scientists from around the world.

She will serve a four-year term beginning in August at the World Congress of Soil Science (WCSS) held in Glasgow, United Kingdom. The WCSS brings soil scientists from around the world together to discuss soil issues, exchange knowledge and find solutions for current problems.

As chair of the Soil Use and Management division, Wick will lead a team of 12 internationally-known soil scientists from 10 different countries serving as chairs or vice-chairs of the division’s six commissions. The division’s focus is applying soil science to solve high-priority social, economic and environmental challenges. The team will determine relevant topics globally and coordinate sessions related to soil use and management at the next WCSS. Topics will address agricultural production, forestry, grazing lands and the broader environmental context.

Wick’s top priority is to connect global efforts related to soil management.

“Whether it is finding similarities or differences, there is always something to be learned and also shared,” says Wick.

The other scientists in Wick’s division are from Argentina, Brazil, Chile, China, Germany, India, Japan, Norway, Poland and Spain. Wick is the sole representative from the U.S. in this division.

She also looks forward to supporting the scientific community on a global scale.

“Being in an Extension and outreach role at NDSU, I want to take some of those programming skills to the scientific community and work with others in the division to better facilitate the sharing of outstanding research within the scientific community and with the public,” says Wick.

“Dr. Wick’s appointment as chair of the Soil Use and Management division highlights the success she has achieved as a globally-known expert in soil health and providing outstanding educational programs for agricultural producers and land managers,” says Greg Lardy, vice president for Agricultural Affairs at NDSU.