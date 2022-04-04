Devils Lake’s blood drive brings in over 100 volunteers

Kelly Mead

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

DEVILS LAKE – The Devils Lake community hosted a blood drive with Vitalant on March 8 and 9 at the Devils Lake Armory and Devils Lake High which helped collect a total of 63 units of blood products for patients in need.

A total of 101 individuals volunteered to donate blood and 52 individuals were able to successfully donate at the drive. A total of 11 donors also came forward to donate Power Red Cells (2RBC) which collects two units of red blood cells while returning platelets, plasma and a saline solution back to the donor. There were seven person who volunteered for the first time.

Vitalant expressed their gratitude to Elaine Dosch and Tammy Meyer who coordinated the drives, as well as Cassandra Christensen, Hallie Fritel the Student Council, the Devils Lake High School Sports center, the VFW Post #756 Auxiliary, the Devils Lake Armory and Cheryl Geer.

The need for blood is constant and Vitalant strives to always keep a 5-day supply of every blood type on the shelf to be able to meet the needs of patients across the region. Trauma and burn patients, premature infants, heart surgery patients, organ transplant recipients and people fighting cancer all require blood transfusions for their care.

Blood donations are needed daily to maintain a strong blood supply and meet ongoing patient needs. Vitalant encourages healthy individuals to make blood donation a part of one’s regular routine to help meet the ongoing needs.

Donors can make a convenient appointment to give blood at www.donors.vitalant.org or by calling 877-25-VITAL. With each donation, donors receive a free total cholesterol test and earn reward points.

Blood donation takes about an hour from check-in to refreshments, while the blood draw typically taking less than 10 minutes. Donors can save about 20 minutes by completing their Health History Questionnaire the day they donate on www.vitalant.org/health