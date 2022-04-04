'Getting-it-Right' crop production recordings and resources available

Kelli Anderson

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

DEVILS LAKE - Farmers and crop advisers had an opportunity to participate in soybean, sunflower, canola and dry bean Getting-it-Right virtual meetings during January, February and March.

The recordings of those meetings, conducted by North Dakota State University (NDSU) Extension in cooperation with the respective commodity groups, are now available.

“The virtual meetings provided concise presentations to provide participants with research-based production recommendations for 2022,” says Greg Endres, NDSU Extension cropping systems specialist at the Carrington Research Extension Center, who co-organized the events with Hans Kandel, NDSU Extension agronomist.

“Topics covered in the meetings included cultivar performance; plant-growth stages; plant establishment; plant nutrition and soil management, weed, disease and insect management; an overview of crop markets; and commodity organization updates,” says Kandel.

In addition to the video presentations, specific crop-related educational resources to supplement the information from the presentation are available at www.ndsu.edu/agriculture/ag-hub/getting-it-right. This link also provides access to the 2021 Getting-it-Right meeting series videos that include presentations on flax production.