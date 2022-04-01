Scouts Race In Pine Wood Derby

Andy Wakeford

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

DEVILS LAKE - Nealy 50 scouts participated in the annual Pinewood Derby held at Camp Grafton on Saturday, March 19, 2022.

Scouts and their families thoughtfully planned and prepared their cars for the race since early February. Each scout received a block of pinewood and four wheels. The scouts, with adult help, designed, cut, and painted their cars for race day. The derby car weight limit: 5 ounces. Prizes were awarded by den and in the overall pack championship.

Scouts raced by den in heats of three, with the top racer in each den moving on to the pack championship. Overall race champion in 1st place was Kade Ritterman, a first-year scout. Other places include: Ryker Willey, 2nd; Sara Crosby, 3rd; Levi Holden, 4th; Corbin Sateren, 5th and Jaxtyn Rath, 6th.

Siblings and parents were also able to join the race in two separate heats. In the sibling race, Ethan Yanish took home first. In the adult race, Cub Master Courtney Holden took 1st place, narrowly beating her husband, Mike, who took 2nd place.

A special thanks to the pack leadership and all the parents for their volunteer hours to make the race successful. Thank you, as well, to the ND Army National Guard and Camp Grafton’s Readiness Center for hosting the event.

For more photos of the event, check out the Pack Facebook Page at Devils Lake Cub Scout Pack 3028 and look for the Photo Album “2022 Scout Pinewood Derby”