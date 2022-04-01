Maple Sugaring Event at Fort Stevenson State Park

Kristin Byram

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

GARRISON - Come to Fort Stevenson State Park on April 9 and learn how to make maple syrup. Fort Stevenson State Park staff will demonstrate how to tap trees, collect sap, and turn it into delicious maple syrup. In addition, hear about the history of maple syrup and the equipment used. Maple talks take place at 10:00 am, noon, and 2:00 pm.

Take a horse-drawn wagon ride 11:00 am – 3:00 pm. Kids activities and a patch program will be going on throughout the day; anyone interested is invited to participate. Enjoy live music by Moon Cats, performing at 11:00 am and 1:00 pm.

See how Sugar on the Snow is made and purchase a treat. Local youth groups will be selling maple cotton candy and maple popcorn while supplies last. The Friends of Fort Stevenson group will serve a pancake, and sausage breakfast starting at 9:00 am while supplies last.

Pre-registration is not required for this event. Contact the park office with questions.

The park charges a $7 vehicle entrance fee unless a state park annual pass is displayed. Fort Stevenson State Park is located three miles south of Garrison, North Dakota. For more information, please call the park office (701) 337-5576, e-mail us at fssp@nd.gov or find us on Facebook and Instagram @fort.stevenson.

