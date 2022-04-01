Lake Region Library celebrates National Library week

DEVILS LAKE - National Library Week will take place April 3-9, 2022, and Lake Region Public Library will have tons of activities, giveaways, and more to show some love to the Lake Region Public Library!

Some notable events include:

All week

*Do you have some fees or fines you’d like to see taken care of? The Lake Region Public Library will waive fines up to $5 with the donation of non-perishable food items. There is no limit to how many donations you can bring, and there is no cap for how many fees and fines can be waived. (For example: If you owe $30 in fees, 6 cans of soup will wipe your fees clean.) Donations will be given to the Hope Center here in Devils Lake.

*How many books do you think are in the Lake Region Public Library? Submit your guess in-person or by commenting on our Facebook and Instagram posts for the chance to win a free book! Nearest guess without going over wins.

*Have you been meaning to stop by the library? April 3-9 is the perfect time! Every person who enters the library will be able to enter their name in a drawing for a prize at the end of the week. Thursday, April 7, 2022 at 7:00 pm National Library Week: Movie Night at the Lake Region Public Library Join us for a free screening of 2022 Oscar Winner of Best Picture Coda at 7:00 pm on Thursday, April 7, 2022 in the Community Room. Popcorn provided!

New Arrivals at the Lake Region Public Library

Adult Fiction

A Relative Murder- Jude Devereaux

The Missing Piece- John T. Lescroart

Fear Thy Neighbor- Fern Michaels

The Diamond Eye- Kate Quinn

What Happened to the Bennetts- Lisa Scottoline

The Shop on Royal Street- Karen White

Juvenile Fiction

Potty Time with Pete the Kitty- James Dean

Oh No! Murder Among Friends- Candace Fleming

The Bad Seed Goes to the Library- Jory John

The Good Egg and the Talent Show- Jory John

The Most Dazzling Girl in Berlin- Kip Wilson