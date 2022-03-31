Law enforcement investigating death in Spirit Lake Reservation

FORT TOTTEN- FBI are working with Bureau of Indian Affairs in the death of a six-year-old-boy in Fort Totten last weekend.

On Sunday March 27, Devils Lake 911 Dispatch Center received a call to the Spirit Lake Reservation in response to a six-year-old-boy found unresponsive in a field near his home in Fort Totten. According to police, the boy had what appeared to be numerous animal bites on his body. He was taken to the CHI Hospital in Devils Lake where he was pronounced dead.

Members of the reservation have reported stray dogs being an issue in the Fort Totten area for some time.

A family member on Facebook said the boy, “loved dogs more than anything and would be so hurt to know he caused wrongful deaths of any animals, but we can either agree or agree to disagree that something does need to change.”

While officials have not confirmed the attack was by a dog, law enforcement, assisted by the Spirit Lake Nation Animal Control, Spirit Lake Nation Fish and Wildlife, and Ramsey County Emergency Management, the animal was able to be located and the investigation is ongoing by BIA Criminal Investigations and the FBI.