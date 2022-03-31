Prairie Business seeks nominations for 2022’s Leaders & Legacies

Andrew Weeks

Devils Lake Daily Journal Special Feature

DEVILS LAKE — Prairie Business, the premier business magazine of the northern Plains, is seeking nominations for its annual Leaders & Legacies awards. Nominations will be accepted through Monday, May 9.

Leaders & Legacies recognizes executives in the Dakotas and western Minnesota for the exceptional accomplishments they have made in business, “whether in recent years (Leaders) or over a lifetime (Legacies)," said Publisher Korrie Wenzel.

Nominations must include key details of the candidate’s business accomplishments, civic leadership, and career history. The high-level achievements from these executives make them stand out from the crowd.

Per nomination instructions, tell Prairie Business in detail why the nominee deserves to be recognized with a Leaders & Legacies award — her or his achievements and career successes. The more information provided, the better.

“Leaders & Legacies is an exciting award,” said Prairie Business Editor Andrew Weeks. “It recognizes the very best of business leadership in the region. It is always exciting for Prairie Business to receive nominations, to see the high-levels of achievement that come out of the many industries here, and we look forward to seeing who will make the Leaders & Legacies list this year.”

To nominate an individual, click on the following link: https://gfherald.wufoo.com/forms/q435xjn0xt61v9/

For questions, contact Weeks at 701-780-1276 or aweeks@prairiebusinessmagazine.com.