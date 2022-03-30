Devils Lake proudly presents Mr. and Mrs. Kyle O’Brien

Lisa Myers and K. William Boyer

Karlee Rae Myers became the wife of Kyle James O’Brien on October 23, 2021 at 4 o’clock in Starkweather, North Dakota. Rev. Robert Buechler officing in the Trinity Bergen Lutheran Church. Dinner and a dance followed at the Knights of Columbus in Devils Lake, North Dakota.

Parents of the bride are Clyde and Lisa Myers of Alsen, North Dakota and parents of the groom are Tim and Debi O’Brien of Mayville, North Dakota.

Maid of Honor was Kendall Myers of New Rockford, North Dakota, sister of the bride. Bride maids were Courtney Myers of Northwood, North Dakota, cousin of the bride; Haley Haider of Grand Forks, North Dakota, friend of the bride; and Shaina Bell of Devils Lake, North Dakota, cousin of the bride. The flower girl was Xaylee Marcellias of Devils Lake, North Dakota, cousin of the bride.

Best man was Trevor O’Brien of Fargo, North Dakota, brother of the groom. Groom men were Austin Knudson of Mayville, North Dakota; Jacob Sherva of Mayville, North Dakota; Sam Kleven of Mayville, North Dakota, all are friends of the groom. Ring bearer was Beckham Boese of Glendive, Montana, cousin of the groom.

Gift attendants were Riley and Parker Menke of Grand Forks, North Dakota, cousins of the bride. Ushers were Brett Myers of Alsen, North Dakota, brother of the bride and John Christiansen of New Rockford, New Rockford, friend of the bride and groom.

The couple are making their home in Mayville, North Dakota. The bride is employed with the Mayville State University Child Development Programs – MSU CDP in Mayville, North Dakota. The groom is employed with the West Traill Ambulance Service in Mayville, North Dakota.