Homeless Continuum of Care receives competitive grant

Sarah Mudder

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

BISMARCK – The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) awarded a $2.1 million competitive grant to North Dakota’s Homeless Continuum of Care (CoC) to support the work of nonprofit providers, public housing authorities and government agencies that provide housing and support services to people experiencing homelessness.

“North Dakota is fortunate to have, through our Homeless Continuum of Care, a coordinated effort led by local agencies and government partners committed to not only providing shelter but that have a real focus on addressing the issues that cause homelessness,” said North Dakota Housing Finance Agency (NDHFA) Executive Director Dave Flohr.

The HUD grant supports:

Sixteen programs that provide housing and services including Coordinated Entry projects that prioritize and place individuals and families in appropriate housing.

A Homeless Management Information System used to collect data on the provision of housing and services.

Funding for CoC planning, which required a match from the collaborative applicant.

“It is difficult to address health issues or maintain employment when a person doesn't know where they are going to sleep at night; housing is critical. The grant will help our CoC with its mission of getting individuals and families who have experienced homelessness into permanent, stable housing, with support services,” said Katie Jo Armbrust, ND CoC chair.

HUD requires CoCs to rank projects, placing them into tiers. Ranking is based on capacity, quality, priorities, and performance. The tiered approach tells HUD which projects are prioritized for funding based on local needs and gaps. Higher ranked projects are assigned to Tier 1 and lower ranked projects are assigned to Tier 2. All of ND CoC’s Tier 1 projects were funded; its Tier 2 projects did not receive funding. HUD’s funding notice, the CoC’s collaborative application, priority listing and funding results are available online.

The goal of HUD’s CoC program is to promote a communitywide commitment with the goal of ending homelessness. The program provides funding to support efforts to end homelessness, promotes access to and effective utilization of programs, and optimizes the self-sufficiency of individuals and families experiencing homelessness.

ND CoC’s geographic area encompasses all 53 of North Dakota’s counties, its cities, towns, and unincorporated areas, as well as the state’s five federally recognized tribes. More information about the CoC and the state’s homeless service providers is available on the continuum’s website. Individuals and families in immediate need of assistance should call FirstLink’s 2-1-1 helpline.