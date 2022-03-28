Community Shout Out: Green Valley Foods and Dot’s Pretzels show true patriotism

DEVILS LAKE - Today's Community Shout Out goes to Green Valley Foods and Dot’s Pretzels for their patriotism to our country.

Devils Lake VFW Neathery-Simensen Post 756 approached Green Valley Foods and Dot’s Pretzels in January looking to purchase popcorn and pretzels to send to the 835th Engineer Company, currently Deployed in support of the Global War on Terrorism.

"Both companies generously donated their respective products without a second thought," the VFW said. "Their generosity brought a little taste of home to the ND Guardsman so far away from home."

As a result of their generosity VFW post presented boths companies with certificates of appreciation. Green Valley Foods is based out of based out of Devils Lake and Dot’s Pretzels is based out of Velva, ND.

Join Devils Lake Daily Journal in thanking these two businesses for their patriotism to our country!