Fargo military police unit receives alert for possible mobilization

William "Pro" Prokopyk

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

BISMARCK, N.D. — A North Dakota Army National Guard unit has received an alert for possible mobilization. If ordered to mobilize, the Fargo-based 191st Military Police Company would deploy to the U.S. Central Command area of operations sometime late summer 2022.

The unit is headquartered in Fargo with a detachment in Grand Forks. If mobilized, about 155 Soldiers are expected to be deployed about one year.

More:State Investment Board votes to divest of Russian investments

More:Burgum reaffirms North Dakota’s support for Ukraine

“Our military police Soldiers are well trained, professional, and ready to excel on this mission,” said Brig. Gen. Jon Erickson, commander of the North Dakota Army National Guard. “I continue to be appreciative of great support provided by our Families and the employers of our Guard members. Our mission success at home and abroad is heavily dependent on their unyielding support.”

This is the third overseas mobilization for 191st Military Police Company. In 2012, about 30 Soldiers served at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, for nine months and about 180 Soldiers served in Iraq from 2008 to 2009. In January 2021, about 60 Soldiers from the unit served with the 816th Military Police Company in support of the 59th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C.