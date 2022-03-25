State gets $4 million to improve highways

NORTH DAKOTA - North Dakota Department of Transportation has announced it will be allocating $4 million in federal funds for a safety project on North Dakota state highways.

Beginning this fall, the project includes the installation of delineators along 50% of North Dakota state highways, including over 300 miles within tribal boundaries. Delineators are posts on the side of the road, usually neon in color, that are used to guide traffic and improve motorist safety.

NDDOT Director Bill Panos said safety was a priority of NDOT and this project would provide motorists with an additional resource to limit lane departure crashes. NDDOT Director Bill Panos.

“Delineators are simple and cost-effective ways to guide motorists and are especially effective at night and during adverse weather," Panos said.

NDDOT traffic operations engineer Justin Schlosser said that vehicles leaving their lane have made up over 60% of the serious crashes in North Dakota.

Scholler said that on rural two-lane roadways, research showed one can expect an average crash reduction of 15% for lane departure crashes when delineators were installed.