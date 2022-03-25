Keep your cattle and yourself safe

Ellen Duysen

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

Saving calves during calving season is key to a profitable operation. However, don’t sacrifice your own safety in the process.

First things first, it is important to establish a Veterinary Client Patient Relationship (VCPR) with the local veterinarian, getting them acquainted with your operation and your cows. One of the worst things that can happen to a producer is needing a vet and not having one who’s familiar with your operation. Keeping veterinarian contact information close at hand can help a beef producer take quick action when necessary.

“That way, if you need to call that vet at 2:00 in the morning, they have some idea of what to expect at your operation,” Jesse Fulton, Extension Educator – Director of Nebraska Beef Quality Assurance, says. “If you know a cow needs calving assistance or you suspect that they do, take every precaution not to get that cow agitated before the vet arrives. Increasing that cow’s stress level just puts two people in danger once the vet gets there.”

Prior to calving, producers should also evaluate calving facilities and ensure they have prepared a place to catch an animal in case the cow needs calving assistance. This greatly reduces potential for injury to the producer or the animal. Furthermore, producers should make sure they have excellent lighting around the facilities so that handlers and the vet can better assist the animal.

Producers should also have a clear understanding of cow behavior. This will help avoid dangerous situations when cows are calving.

“Slow is fast,” Fulton says. “Cattle can only think about one thing at a time, so going slowly allows them to process their thoughts as we’re moving them. Give them time to think about what we’re asking them to do.”

If a cow feels threatened by anyone or anything, she can quickly shift into flight or fight mode, and will run over whatever is in front of her in an attempt to get back to what she considered her safe area, i.e., where you weren’t bothering her.

In order to focus on an object, a cow often moves its head up and down. When approaching a cow, come in from the side rather than using a direct linear approach. This can be less threatening to the cow. When moving toward a cow, move steadily toward it. Stopping and staying still is predatory behavior. Like people, every animal has a flight zone, similar to a person’s comfort zone. Once you breach that zone, the cow instinctively shifts into flight or fight mode.

“Cattle are prey animals,” Fulton says. “They will easily feel threatened by anything that moves like a predator. At any time, but especially during calving, stay out of the cow’s blind spots and move in sharp turns, what we like to call ‘working in triangles’ or ‘zigzags,’ because a predator moves in sweeping turns from side to side.”

Cattle have strong herd instincts, and their natural tendency will be to return to the herd if they feel threatened when you are approaching. If you’re bringing a cow in to pen-up, be sure to use a large opening with an alley that narrows as she moves into the pen. This will help in guiding the cow to a specific space.

“First time heifers will be especially nervous the first time they calf,” Fulton says. “They’re already not sure what’s going on with their body and when we ask them to do something or try segregate them from their herd mates, it adds to their stress levels. Take extra time with these first-time heifers.”

In some instances, allowing a cow to have the calf outdoors and then moving mother and baby to a barn or shed may be the safest process for both mother and baby.

“You want to keep the cow’s stress level as low as possible to prevent delays in labor,” Fulton says. “Some cows may be greatly stressed when we try to move them inside to calve. If you feel that’s the case, let them calve outside. Keep in mind that, once that calf is born, the cow’s maternal instincts will be elevated, causing her to be very protective of the calf. Be aware of her demeanor and never turn your back on any mother cow.”

Fulton emphasizes that safely calving during nighttime hours increases the importance of using safe livestock handling principles. Cattle have a natural instinct to move from dark areas to lighter areas, at any time of the day. Using adequate lighting that allows the cow to see what’s in the area you’re pushing her to will make moving her much easier.

“Because a cow’s depth perception and ability to see contrasts is so poor, if you’re moving an animal in the daytime and going from bright sunshine into a shaded area or a shed, she will more than likely balk,” Fulton says. “Cows don’t see shadows well. If they aren’t sure what’s in front of them, they may perceive that they’re stepping off a cliff. Wherever you’re working with a cow, make sure there’s adequate lighting to help reduce these shadows, helping her to better see what you’re pushing her toward.”

Regardless of the season or calving location, Fulton advises producers to have a “get-away plan” in case a cow becomes aggressive. In either icy or muddy conditions, moving quickly may be significantly hindered. The last thing a producer wants is to get hung up on a gate or trip and fall and be pinned by the animal.

Keep family members informed of your whereabouts during calving, especially at night in case you experience trouble and aren’t able to summon help yourself.

“If you feel you’ll be dealing with an aggressive cow, have a family member or neighbor with you to assist and ensure that you’re able to handle her safely,” Fulton says.

Thorough preparation prior to calving and staying focused on avoiding dangerous situations will help make calving season safe and profitable.