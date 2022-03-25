Sanford Health Plan examination announced

BISMARCK, N.D. –North Dakota Insurance Commissioner Jon Godfread has announced a market examination of Sanford Health Plan.

Godfread said one of the main focuses of the exam will an examination on mental health and addiction services. Other focus areas include claims processing and fraud reporting.

"The purpose of the exam is to make sure one of our larger health insurance companies is following our laws and upholding their promises to North Dakotans," he said.

The examination is scheduled to begin between April 1 and May 31 and is expected to take six to eight months to complete. According to state officials, the examination report becomes a public record fifteen days following adoption of the final report by the Insurance Commissioner. The examination will cover the company’s operations from Jan. 1, 2016 through Dec. 31, 2020.

Areas of the examination will include, but are not limited to:

- Claims processing

- Mental and behavioral health and substance abuse claims, including Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act compliance

- Comparative analyses for Non-Quantitative Treatment Limitations (NQTLs) and Quantitative Treatment Limitations (QTLs) associated with the Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act (MHPAEA)

Telehealth services coverage and claims

Independent external review assignments and procedures

Coordination of benefits with auto insurance

Advertising and issuance of Medicare Supplement products

Insurance fraud reporting

Policy form filing

Agent licensing, in conjunction with Underwriting

Corporate governance, and governance of subsidiaries

Pharmacy Benefit Management contracts

Complaints

Sanford Health Plan is domiciled in South Dakota, and this will be the first market conduct exam of Sanford Health Plan performed by the North Dakota Insurance Department. This exam is in accordance with a 2021 law passed by the North Dakota Legislature requiring market conduct exams every five years for health insurance companies that have more than 25 percent of the North Dakota market share. During the 2020 plan year, Sanford Health Plan covered 36.62 percent of lives in the North Dakota market.