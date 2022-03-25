Community Shout Out: Ice Fishing Tournament winners
K. William Boyer
Devils Lake Journal
DEVILS LAKE - DLVFD Ice Fishing Tourney that was held January 29th. During the tournament, several prizes were given including three vehicles to three lucky winners
Grand Prize: 2022 Chevy Silverado Crew Cab to Travis Jochim, Bismarck, ND.
3rd Place Walleye: 2022 Jeep Wrangler Sport to Shawn Hermes, West Hope, ND.
165 Prize: 2022 Ford Escape to Gail Bakken, Pengilly MN
Join Devils Lake Daily Journal in congratulating these lucky winners.