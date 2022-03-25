Community Shout Out: Ice Fishing Tournament winners

K. William Boyer
Devils Lake Journal

DEVILS LAKE -  DLVFD Ice Fishing Tourney that was held January 29th. During the tournament, several prizes were given including three vehicles to three lucky winners

Pictured, Travis Jochim.

Grand Prize: 2022 Chevy Silverado Crew Cab  to Travis Jochim, Bismarck, ND.

Pictured, Assist Chief Cory Meyer, Chief Nate Bennett, Volunteer Captain TeeJay Kurtz, Shawn Hermes, Jesse Everson-GM of Devils Lake Ford.

3rd Place Walleye: 2022 Jeep Wrangler Sport to Shawn Hermes, West Hope, ND.

Pictured, Volunteer Captain TeeJay Kurtz, Jesse Everson-GM of Devils Lake Ford, Gail Bakken, Chief Nate Bennett, Assistant Chief Cory Meyer

165 Prize: 2022 Ford Escape to  Gail Bakken, Pengilly MN

Join Devils Lake Daily Journal in congratulating these lucky winners.