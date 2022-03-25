Community Shout Out: Ice Fishing Tournament winners

DEVILS LAKE - DLVFD Ice Fishing Tourney that was held January 29th. During the tournament, several prizes were given including three vehicles to three lucky winners

Grand Prize: 2022 Chevy Silverado Crew Cab to Travis Jochim, Bismarck, ND.

3rd Place Walleye: 2022 Jeep Wrangler Sport to Shawn Hermes, West Hope, ND.

165 Prize: 2022 Ford Escape to Gail Bakken, Pengilly MN

Join Devils Lake Daily Journal in congratulating these lucky winners.