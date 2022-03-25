COMMUNITY SHOUT OUT: FOUR WINDS TAKES STATE

K. William Boyer, John Crane and David

DEVILS LAKE - Four Winds/Minnewaukan ended their season undefeated and earned their second state championship since 2016 garnering them the community shout out for today's edition!

The teams head coach Rick Smith the team has been trough all the joys and heartbreaks since their last trip to the state tournament.

"They have been here... a lot of heartache,," Smith said. "One year, we have this celebration. Now, we are going to celebrate this again. Very, very special year for these young guys."

Player Deng Deng, who experienced his first state tournament this year as a varsity player, said the feeling was unmatched.

The Indians won the championship 69-49 against the Kindred Vikings.

Join the Devils Lake Daily Journal in congratulating the Indians on their state championship.