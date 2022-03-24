Oil spill south of Tioga

WILLIAMS COUNTY – The North Dakota Oil and Gas Division was notified of a release occurring Thursday, March 23 at the JMB 14X-15AXD oil and gas well, about 11 miles south of Tioga, North Dakota.

XTO Energy INC reported that 354 barrels of crude oil were released due to an equipment failure/malfunction. At the time of reporting 354 barrels had been recovered with vacuum trucks.

Product was contained on-site and cleanup is underway. A state inspector has been to the location and will monitor cleanup required.