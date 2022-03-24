Bottineau hosts science Olympiad

Sandy Hageness

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

BOTTINEAU - The Northeast Regional Science Olympiad will be held at Dakota College at Bottineau campus on March 30, 2022. Area schools create teams to compete for the chance to qualify for the North Dakota State Science Olympiad competition.

Depending upon the school districts, teams comprise junior high and senior high students. Area schools participating include: Bottineau Public School, Cavalier High School, Drake-Anamoose High School, Langdon, MLS-Mohall, Rugby High School, Minnewaukan, Rolla, Ray High School, TGU-Granville and TGU-Towner. During the competition, students will compete in a variety of events, which deal with the science curriculum students learn in their classrooms.

Science Olympiad is a national non-profit organization dedicated to improving the quality of K-12 science education, increasing male, female and minority interest in science, creating technologically-literate work force and providing recognition for outstanding achievement by both students and teachers.

The winners of the Regional Science Olympiad will move onto the state title competition to be held on the North Dakota State University campus in April. https://www.soinc.org/info/about-science-olympiad

Join Dakota College on Thursday, March 30th as area students compete on campus.