State parks seek applicants for Artist in Residency Program

Kristin Byram

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

NORTH DAKOTA - The North Dakota Parks & Recreation Department and the North Dakota Council on the Arts are accepting applications for the Artist in Residency program. The Artist in Residency program offers artists the opportunity to stay and work in unique environments where they’ll draw inspiration from the state parks, demonstrate their skills and assist park visitors of all ages in connecting art with the outdoors.

Three artists will be invited to stay at either Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park (July 25-August 1, 2022), Icelandic State Park (August 1-10, 2022) or at Beaver Lake State Park (September 1-8, 2022) as a collaborative effort to incorporate arts into the educational programming presented by the North Dakota Parks & Recreation Department.

The program’s goal is to continue creating works of art that showcase, document and celebrate our North Dakota State Parks while providing opportunities for visitors to appreciate artistic works inspired by the state parks. Artworks generated from this program will portray North Dakota’s beauty through the eyes and ears of contributing artists to enrich generations of park visitors.

This project is supported in part by a grant from the North Dakota Council on the Arts, which receives funding from the state legislature and the National Endowment for the Arts. Participating artists are required to provide a minimum of two onsite presentations, one of them being a hands-on workshop providing park visitors of all ages an opportunity to try out the artist’s skills, methods and/or tools. Artists are provided with either a cabin or modern campsite during their residency, depending upon the state park and availability. A stipend will be awarded to the selected artists upon the completion of the residency program to compensate participating artists for their time and expenses. Stipends range from $1,750-$2,250 based on the length of residency. The Artist in Residency program is inviting artists in all disciplines to apply. Participating artists are required to donate a piece of art representing their style and reflecting their residency to the park’s collection. Applicants must be current North Dakota residents.

Interested artists can obtain additional information and an application by visiting https://www.parkrec.nd.gov/educational-events. Please submit applications via email to josh.steffan@nd.gov on or before April 15, 2022.

The mission of the North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department is to offer a diversity of recreation opportunities and sustainably manage resources.