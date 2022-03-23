Camp Grafton NGB’s Blood Drive Brings in 6 Volunteers

Kelly Mead

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

DEVILS LAKE – Camp Grafton NGB hosted a blood drive with Vitalant on March 3 at Camp Grafton Training Center which helped collect a total of 6 units of blood products for patients in need.

A total of 6 individuals volunteered to donate blood and 6 individuals were able to successfully donate at the Vitalant blood drive on March 3.

More:Devils Lake’s Blood Drive Brings in 82 Volunteers

More:Devils Lake’s Blood Drive Brings in 35 Volunteers

Vitalant expressed their gratitude to Benjamin Halvorson, who coordinated the drive, and Camp Grafton Training Center which sponsored the blood drive and provided the location.

Living through a pandemic can lead to many uncertainties, although one thing we are sure of, is that the need for blood never ceases. Blood is only useable for 42 days, so a constant supply is always needed, no matter the season. Winter has challenges with the threat of weather/travel and planning, but the winter weather is no wonderland for hospital patients who depend on blood to keep them healthy and alive.

More:Lake Region State College’s Blood Drive brings in 49 volunteers

Donors can make a convenient appointment to give blood at www.donors.vitalant.org or by calling 877-25-VITAL. With each donation, donors receive a free total cholesterol test and earn reward points.

Blood donation takes about an hour from check-in to refreshments, while the blood draw typically taking less than 10 minutes. Donors can save about 20 minutes by completing their Health History Questionnaire the day they donate on www.vitalant.org/health