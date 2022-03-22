Extension to host livestock drought outlook webinars

Elizabeth Cronin

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

Editor's Note: In honor or National Ag Week, this edition of the Devils Lake Daily Journal will spotlight agricultural events and features. We also encourage you to check out our special ad section located in the back of this edition. HAPPY NATIONAL AG WEEK!

NORTH DAKOTA - Currently 36% of North Dakota is experiencing some level of drought as drought conditions continue to persist in the western part of the state.

“Drought impacts are at the forefront of many rancher’s minds as we head into the 2022 grazing season,” says Miranda Meehan, North Dakota State University (NDSU) Extension livestock environmental stewardship specialist. “Concerns linger about long-term impacts of the drought on forage production as well as the risk of a continued drought throughout the year.”

NDSU specialists will be hosting live webinars to help livestock producers address drought concerns. The webinars will be held at 1 p.m. CDT on March 31 and April 7.

The webinars will provide North Dakota livestock owners with an outlook on drought conditions, forage production and grazing, while providing management options. The webinars will also provide an opportunity for participants to express drought-related concerns.

Please join us to learn more about drought strategies and discuss your concerns.

Thursday March 31, Drought, Forage and Grazing Outlook

Thursday April 7, Considerations for Feeding Cattle

To register for the webinar, visit www.ndsu.edu/agriculture/ag-hub/events/livestock-drought-outlook-webinars.

Participants may ask questions during the live webinar. The webinar will be recorded, and the recording will be archived at www.ndsu.edu/agriculture/ag-hub/events/livestock-drought-outlook-webinars for later viewing.

The goal of these webinars is to help ranchers develop drought strategies, enabling them to make timely decisions if drought persists.