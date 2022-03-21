NDSU and UMN Extension to Host Sheep and Goat Marketing Webinar

Elizabeth Cronin

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

DEVILS LAKE - North Dakota State University (NDSU) Extension and University of Minnesota (UMN) Extension will host a real-world sheep and goat marketing webinar starting at 6:30 p.m. CDT on Tuesday, March 29.

Sheep and goat farmers/ranchers, 4-H and FFA members, and consumers of lamb and goat meat are invited to attend to learn more about current agriculture dynamics and pricing.

“Sheep and goat prices have been rewarding to ranchers since the initial pandemic supply chain hiccup in early 2020,” says Travis Hoffman, NDSU and UMN Extension sheep specialist. “Sheep and goat production has been resilient, and we will provide input from regional sheep and goat market leaders on current and future outlook.”

Jeremy Schafer, manager at Zumbrota Livestock Auction, will provide an update on small ruminant commerce in southern Minnesota. Justin Lumpkin, USDA Agricultural Market Service (AMS), will provide information on market prices and auction barns in South Dakota and North Dakota. Fred Krueger, who owns and operates a North Dakota state-inspected harvest facility specializing in sheep and goat processing, will provide insight into non-traditional, or ethnic, marketing options. Trevor VanWell operates VanWell Livestock LLC in Watertown, SD, and will provide his perspective on sheep supply and lamb demand.

USDA sheep and goat market reports are available at: www.ams.usda.gov/market-news/sheep-reports or www.ams.usda.gov/market-news/goat-reports.

“Producers have found sheep and goat production a profitable venture,” says Hoffman. “Equally important, American consumers are wanting to try and expand their consumption of lamb and goat at their own family dinners. In 2022, marketing is key.”

Pre-registration is required at: z.umn.edu/MarchMarketing. Registered attendees will receive the Zoom link immediately upon registration. Registrants who are unable to attend the live session will receive the recording via email. For questions, contact Brenda Miller at nels4220@umn.edu, Colleen Carlson at traxl042@umn.edu or Hoffman at travis.w.hoffman@ndsu.edu.