Farm Bureau and Leevers give for celebration weeks

DEVILS LAKE - In today's "Community Shout Out" we give a hip-hip-hooray to the our local Farm County Bureau and Leevers Foods.

Ramsey County Farm Bureau recently sponsored a drawing for two chances to win $100 of ND products to celebrate NDFB Week and National Ag Week. These drawings were held at our local Leevers Foods in Devils Lake.

The winners of the drawing were Teresa Army and Diane Peyerl.

Pictured are Dan Plemel of RCFB, Leevers Food Assistant Manager Marius Lawrence and Paul Becker of RCFB.