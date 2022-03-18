Did your district change? Voters can find info before primary

Mike Moen

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

Mike Moen

NORTH DAKOTA - North Dakota's new legislative map is being challenged in court.

While the process plays out, voters are reminded to make sure they're caught up on any potential changes to their district. Late last year, the state approved new political boundaries based on the latest census count. Those new lines will be in place for the upcoming June primary.

Debbie Nelson, Grand Forks County auditor, said for rural sections, District 19 is longer part of the county with only District 20 remaining. The changes did not affect polling locations, but it means some voters will have new candidates to research.

"They can find it on the Secretary of State's website, or they can give us a call," Nelson explained. "We can tell them what legislative district they're in, so they can do their research ahead of time."

Once they are ready, voters also can request a sample ballot to help prepare. Earlier this year, two Native American tribes filed a federal lawsuit over new subdistricts intended to boost the voting power of Indigenous communities. But the tribes say they do the opposite. A separate lawsuit from Republicans argued the consideration of race in adding subdistricts is unconstitutional.

Meanwhile, not just legislative boundaries changed.

Jeanine Jensen, Burke County auditor, said its changes are at the local level, such as county commission seats. She emphasized it is just as important to familiarize yourself with local candidates, especially if your district is no longer the same.

"Your tax dollars are paying for them," Jensen remarked. "You want to know that you have qualified people and people who are able to do the job."

Because North Dakota has only one Congressional district, voters do not have to worry about federal changes. The statewide primary election is scheduled for June 14, with the general election to be held Nov. 8.