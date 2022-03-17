Public forum brings local insight to elementary school restructuring proposal

DEVILS LAKE – Instead of sports fans peppering the Central Middle School gymnasium stands, curious teachers, parents and community members made up the crowd Wednesday evening.

The main reasoning for the event did not come from a game but instead illustrated itself in the form of a public forum involving Devils Lake Public Schools. Specifically, the forum was an opportunity to discuss a possible restructuring of the elementary school buildings.

The restructuring of the elementary school buildings originally started with the fifth grade. Experience from Minnie H Kindergarten Center (which opened during the 2015-16 year) and additional insight from three separate districts (Grafton, Valley City and East Grand Forks) helped shape the proposal.

The proposal would see Sweetwater Elementary house first and second grade. Prairie View Elementary, meanwhile, would accommodate third and fourth grade. Prairie View would additionally house fifth grade in the long term. Benefits of the proposal include more balanced demographic caseloads and eased equity in student placement. Challenges outlined at the forum included staff placement and transportation to and from the schools.

Devils Lake Public School Superintendent Matt Bakke, in addition to school administration and school board representatives at the forum, fielded more than a dozen questions from the community. Questions pertained to consolidating grades, proposing newer building ideas and how the transition would affect mental health.

The public forum also served as an opportunity for the public to discuss the building of a new middle school that would accommodate sixth, seventh and eighth grade. Central Middle School opened in 1937 and has since required a significant investment in upgrades to keep the building properly functional.

“I think, overall, there was very positive feedback,” Bakke said after the forum. “Very good comments, good suggestions and dialogue between the crowd, community [and] the parents that were here. When we look at the overall transition…I think there was very good feedback and comments from the crowd as far as this potentially happening.”

While a decision on the restructuring plan will not come until next month, Bakke believes the proposal, with public insight, will provide a firm foundation on what can be offered to students and staff members.

“As a district, we want to continue to provide everything we can for our students,” Bakke said. “Opportunities for our students and provide the best learning environment for our students but also for our staff, and so, we believe that, as a district, this provides that opportunity.

Contact John Crane via email (jcrane@gannett.com) or Twitter @johncranesports)