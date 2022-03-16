Second annual snow scramble planned at Frost Fire Park

Dustin Gorder and Randy Bata

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

WALHALLA – Pembina Gorge Dirt Riders, Eagle Ridge Motorcycle Club, and Frost Fire Park will hold the second annual Snow Scramble event, starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 19.

A 10 a.m. race time is set for the Open C Class and Women’s events. A Noon race time is set for Open A Class, Open B Class, and Senior (50+) Class.

The races are a hare scramble format: C Class and Women, 1 hour; A, B, and Senior Classes, 2 hours.

A hare scramble is a race format for motorcycles. In order to participate effectively on this course, riders will need to use studded tires for the snow. No threaded screws are allowed to be sticking out of the tire – just the stud is allowed to stick out. Screw in studs only. Most participants will use Kold Kutter track/tire traction screws.

Entry fees for A, B, and Senior Class is $50 and for C Class and Women is $35. Spectators are welcome to attend, the entry fee is $10.

This event is held as part of the Dakota Scramble Series, which includes a race in Fordville on June 4 and Vang on Sept. 11. There is $3,000 in prize money for the series.

Snow Scramble is sponsored by Full Throttle Motor Sports, The Eagles Club Aerie 3454, East River Ag Services, LLC, Bata Farms, Mostad Insurance Services, Pembina Gorge Dirt Riders, Eagle Ridge Motorcycle Club, and Frost Fire Park.

Last year was the first Snow Scramble, which organizers say is unique, having never heard of a ski resort holding a hare scramble in the winter with snow on the trails.

Frequently Asked Questions:

What do the Classes A, B and C mean?

“Open” means any size bike goes, from a 125cc to 500cc (engine size). Class A, B, and C have to do with experience levels – Class A is the most advanced riders, Class B is intermediate, and Class C is beginner riders.

What is Hare Scramble?

A hare scramble is a timed off-road motorcycle race, consisting of off-road and trail riding on a closed course. This event will have the women’s class and the C class complete as many laps as they can in one hour. A and B class will do as many laps as they can in 2 hours. The A course for the 2-hour race is going to be more difficult than the beginner course. The event will have a few different sections that beginners will not race through.

Schedule of Events:

Sign Up:

Early sign-up is 4-9 p.m., Friday, March 18 at the Frost Fire Park lodge, or sign up on race day, 8 a.m. on March 19.

Frost Fire Park is located seven miles west of scenic Walhalla, N.D. at 11950 County Road 55, in the Rendezvous Region of northeast North Dakota. Frost Fire Park is located in Cavalier County.