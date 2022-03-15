NDIT and MHA Nation partner to increase cybersecurity

Alisa Cook

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

BISMARCK - North Dakota Chief Information Officer Shawn Riley announced a memorandum of understanding between the State of North Dakota Information Technology (NDIT) department and the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara (MHA) Nation to provide managed security services for the purpose of protecting the confidentiality, availability, and integrity of tribal information systems and data.

The partnership was made possible by House Bill 1417, which was approved last year by the 67th Legislative Assembly and signed into law by Gov. Doug Burgum. The new law allows NDIT to enter into agreements with tribes and other governmental entities to assist with cybersecurity strategy, prevention and response.

The collaboration highlights the partnership between the state and the Tribes while improving overall security posture. NDIT will support through consulting, cybersecurity strategy, security monitoring, security awareness, enhanced network and endpoint security solutions, and threat intelligence briefings.

Chairman Mark N. Fox said, “The MHA Nation is looking forward to this partnership and support from the NDIT in continuing to improve our cyber practices and internal controls to enhance the security and privacy of information we maintain.”

“Another important milestone in North Dakota’s vision to deliver world class technology and services has been reached,” Riley said. “This monumental partnership will enable our organizations to work together to defend all people in the state, including sovereign nations.”

