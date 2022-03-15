Lights Out for Birds – Spring Migration

Amanda Booher

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

DEVILS LAKE – Spring migration is just around the corner and migratory birds will soon begin their journey home. In no time, you will be hearing the familiar sound of birds singing outside your window, a sign that warmer weather is upon us. Audubon Dakota encourages community members to help birds safely travel to their northern breeding grounds by participating in Lights Out for Birds during peak migration periods. In the Great Plains of the Dakotas, spring migration is from March 15 and continues through May 31.

Every year, millions of birds migrate across North and South Dakota. From Sandhill Cranes, ducks, and geese, to songbirds, like the Black-and-white warbler, most migratory birds make their remarkable bi-annual migration at night. Since they use natural cues by which to navigate in the night sky, light pollution from buildings and brightly lit homes can confuse and disorient birds. Once drawn to cities and suburbs, birds often fly into buildings directly or circle them until they collapse from exhaustion. Up to one billion birds are lost to collision and exhaustion every year in North America.

This spring, help make our community a safer and healthier place for birds, other wildlife, and humans by taking our pledge to go Lights Out for Birds at dakota.audubon.org. In addition to dimming non-essential lighting during peak migration, we encourage our community to write letters to elected officials and building managers by using templates available on our website.

Audubon’s Lights Out program is a national effort to help birds make it to their destinations safely.

Community members and building managers can help migratory birds with these simple tips:

· Turn off non-essential lights

· Turn off or dim lobby and atrium lights

· Turn off or dim interior home lighting

· Turn off lights before leaving the home or office

· Draw blinds and close curtains

· Ensure outside lights are aimed down and well shielded

· Install motion sensors on outside lights to minimize use

· Share our message with family and friends using the hashtag #LightsOutforBirds

When to turn off lights

Lights out participation should happen between midnight and dawn during migration seasons:

· Spring Migration: March 15 to May 31

· Fall Migration: August 15 to November 15