Marketplace for kids to be hosted on DCB Campus

Sandy Hageness

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

BOTTINEAU - Marketplace for Kids Education Day will be hosted on Dakota College at Bottineau campus on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Marketplace for Kids is an educational program that gives fourth through eighth grade students the opportunity to learn about entrepreneurship. According to Bob Heitkamp, Co-Chair Marketplace for Kids Advisory Leadership Team, “Our vision is for student to receive entrepreneurship education and encouragement to build stronger communities”.

Marketplace for Kids Education Day is an interactive event for students. The day provides a variety of classes and educational exhibits to help students learn business skills, enhance personal development, and build friendships with other future leaders. Students will be showcasing their innovative ideas in the Hall of Great Ideas (Thatcher Hall Gymnasium) from 11:35 AM to 12:35 PM. Everyone is invited to stop by and view the projects, visit with the students, and encourage their creativity.

Along with the students’ exhibits, classes will be held which will educate students on entrepreneurship and variety of other occupations.

Safety Super Heroes presented by Tisha McParland, Safety Consultant - ND WSI;

Electrical Motors & Electrical Circuits presented by: Scott Halle-Training & Compliance Administrator-ND State Electrical Board;

Exploring Careers in Virtual Reality presented by Matt Chaussee, CEO: Be More Colorful, LLC;

Kritter Krazy Rescue presented by: Tasha Gorentz , Founding Director

Technology in Tractors presented by Heather Drader, Marketing Manager-Gooseneck Implement; and

Motion Commotion presented by Sara Clemens, Extension Agent - NDSU Extension.

There are 11 schools registered to participate; Bottineau Elementary, Bowbells Public School, Dunseith Day School, Dunseith Public School, Ely Elementary School-Rugby, Glenburn Public School, Little Flower Elementary School-Rugby, Munich Public School, North Star Public School, Rolette Public School and Westhope Public School.

To facilitate the exchange of ideas among youth, educators, community leaders and parents the opening ceremony will include a presentation by Mayor Schoenborn, Campus Dean Migler and local business entrepreneur Erin Conroy, Attorney. Marketplace for Kids Education Day is open to the general public.

A copy of the program is attached for reference