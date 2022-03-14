Ross Hunter earns Paul Harris Fellowship for generous donation to Rotary

DEVILS LAKE - Local resident Ross Hunter recently made a generous contribution of $1000 to the Rotary Foundation in what the Devils Lake Rotary Club said will help improve living conditions and provide educational opportunities for young people somewhere in the world.

"For this selfless act, he is being awarded with the Paul Harris Fellow recognition," the club said last week when presenting him with the fellowship award.

The Paul Harris Fellowship was established in 1957 in honor of for Paul Harris, who founded Rotary with three business associates in Chicago in 1905, to express appreciation for an individual contribution of $1000 to the humanitarian and educational programs of The Rotary Foundation.

According to the Foundation, programs include projects that save and invigorate the lives of people around the world and enhance international friendship and understanding and provide educational opportunities, food, drinkable water, health care, immunizations, and shelter for millions of persons. These activities are funded, implemented and managed by Rotarians and Rotary clubs around the globe.