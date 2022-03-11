North Dakota Association of County Superintendents

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

DEVILS LAKE - After a two-year break due to Covid-19, the 2022 North Dakota State Spelling Bee Competition will be back in Bismarck on Monday, March 21, 2022 at the Bismarck Event Center, 315 S 5th St.

The event is sponsored by the North Dakota Masons, North Dakota Masonic Foundation, and the North Dakota Newspaper Association. The program administrator and host for this annual event is the North Dakota Association of County Superintendents (NDACS).

Talented students from across the state (representing 48 of the 53 counties) will participate in this one-day event on March 21st. Ninety-four students will be competing at this year’s event; and, with family, volunteers, and spectators, there should be over 250 in attendance.

Participating from our local area are:

From Ramsey County:

Sawyer Wilhelmi from Starkweather Public School

Izhavel Nelson from St. Joseph School

From Benson County:

Evyn Jacobson from Leeds Public School

From Nelson County:

Rider Schmidt from Lakota High School

Kieronn McKay from Dakota Prairie High School

All students will compete in the morning with a written test session. It consists of both spelling words and vocabulary questions. We will then announce the 25 finalists with the top scores that will advance to the oral spelldown session in the afternoon. The oral spelldown will proceed until a champion is declared.

The state champion will travel to Washington, D.C. for “Bee Week” during the week of Memorial Day and compete in the 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee. Hotel, airfare, and other travel expenses for the winner and a guest are the grand prize of the State Spelling Bee.

Prizes are awarded to the first, second, third and fourth place winners, donated by the North Dakota Masons and North Dakota Newspaper Association Education Foundation. Additional Scripps-sponsored prizes are provided by Merriam-Webster and Encyclopedia Britannica.

According to Miranda Streifel, NDACS Spelling Bee Coordinator, “Our competitors come from across the state and range from 4th to 8th grade. They have already accomplished so much by winning their local and county spelling bee competitions. I’m so excited to watch these talented students compete and see which one will represent North Dakota at the 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington D.C.”