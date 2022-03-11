Casey named N.D. Agricultural Experiment Station Associate Director

Elizabeth Cronin

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

DEVILS LAKE - Frank Casey has been named associate director of the North Dakota Agricultural Experiment Station (NDAES).

In his role as associate director, he will be responsible for coordinating research programs for the NDAES and will help lead the ongoing development and implementation of the North Dakota State University (NDSU) Agricultural Affairs strategic plan for the NDAES, further enhancing and strengthening the research mission.

Casey was appointed to serve a three-year, partial appointment as associate director for NDAES beginning in 2019 while he continued his role as director of the NDSU School of Natural Resource Sciences. He will assume the role of full-time associate director of NDAES when the search for an interim director of the School of Natural Resources has been completed, likely in early April.

“There are incredible technological and biological advances that make this a very exciting time for agricultural research,” Casey says. “It is an especially exciting time for our state and region, and I am eager to work with my colleagues across the NDAES to bring our valuable research to the state’s agriculture, food systems, and natural resources.”

“Dr. Casey brings significant experience to this role, and I am excited to have him step into this position on a full-time basis,” says Greg Lardy, vice president for Agricultural Affairs at NDSU.