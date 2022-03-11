Burgum reaffirms North Dakota’s support for Ukraine

BISMARCK – Gov. Doug Burgum reaffirmed North Dakota’s support for the Ukrainian people during a phone call with Serhiy Koledov, the consul general of Ukraine who was appointed consul general of Ukraine in Chicago in July 2020, serving an 11-state area including North Dakota.

During the call, the governor said North Dakota has many residents who can trace their ancestry to Ukraine.

“All North Dakotans are standing in solidarity with you and your country,” the governor said.

Burgum said North Dakota residents have held several demonstrations in support of the Ukrainian people as they defend against attacks by Russian armed forces and the state will be moving to divest from its investments with Russian exposure, including successfully pulling out of Gaz Capital, which is 50% owned by the Russian Federation.

The governor also said he has has called on the Biden administration to unleash U.S. oil and gas production to reduce global reliance on Russian oil and gas exports.