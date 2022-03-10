10th annual North Dakota government procurement fair

David Dodds

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

Procurement Fair will be a virtual event on Wednesday, March 30

GRAND FORKS – The North Dakota Procurement Technical Assistance Center (ND PTAC), UND Center for Business Engagement & Development, and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) are sponsoring the 10th Annual Government Procurement Fair.

The Procurement Fair will be a virtual event on Wednesday, March 30, from 8:15 a.m. – 3 p.m. CST.

“This fair marks our 10th year of offering a statewide Procurement Fair. There have been many changes in selling to government agencies and universities. Our North Dakota businesses change and innovate to service this market sector,” says Dave Kleppe, ND PTAC program manager. “If you are interested in selling to the government market, this event will assist businesses just starting in government contracting. It will also be informative to those already selling goods or services to the government.“

This free event will feature workshops on topics such as growing your business by selling your products and services to local, state, and federal governments, changes to the Federal Acquisition Regulations (FAR) and understanding cybersecurity requirements in government contracting.

Why attend? Attendees from last year’s Procurement Fair say it well:

“The flexibility of being online is nice”

“Very informative”

“Extremely helpful, I learned new information and made good contacts”

“I liked that the event was virtual, I was able to attend what worked for my schedule”

“The opportunity to learn about so many resources and their services in one place”

About the PTAC Program:

The Procurement Technical Assistance Program (PTAP) was authorized by Congress in 1985 in an effort to expand the number of businesses capable of participating in the government marketplace. Administered by the Department of Defense, the program provides matching funds through cooperative agreements with state and local governments and non-profit organizations to operate Procurement Technical Assistance Centers (PTACs) to provide procurement assistance to all businesses – particularly small businesses – interested in participating in the government marketplace. Learn more here.

About the Center for Business Engagement & Development:

The ND PTAC program is hosted by the University of North Dakota with leadership provided through the Center for Business Engagement & Development, a part of the Nistler College of Business & Public Administration. The Center serves as UND’s business outreach hub and also oversees the ND Small Business Development Centers and the Veterans Business Outreach Center. Learn more here.

To register or for more information on the workshops or exhibitors, visit our site.

This procurement technical assistance center is funded in part through a cooperative agreement with the Department of Defense. Match funding is provided by the ND Dept. of Commerce.