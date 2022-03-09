North Dakota awarded $2.8 Million to reclaim and repurpose abandoned coal mines

NORTH DAKOTA– Department of the Interior has announced $2,829,000 has been made available to North Dakota to reclaim and repurpose abandoned coal mines.

According to state officials, this award, named the Abandoned Mine Land Reclamation grant, is in addition to money in the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

The Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement, which provided the grant, gives funding to coal-producing states and tribes based on a congressionally mandated formula that evaluates past and current coal production by these entities.

According to reports, the funds have directly contributed to AML Reclamation Program achievements across the nation including the closure of over 45,000 abandoned underground mine shafts and openings, the elimination of over 960 miles of dangerous highwalls, and the restoration of over 850,000 acres of clogged streams and land.