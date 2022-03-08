NDSU Extension Offers Dry Bean Getting-It-Right Virtual Meeting on March 22

Elizabeth Cronin

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

Farmers and crop advisers have an opportunity to receive dry edible bean production information during a virtual Getting-it-Right meeting that North Dakota State University (NDSU) Extension is conducting from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, March 22.

Meeting co-chairs are Greg Endres, Extension cropping systems specialist at NDSU’s Carrington Research Extension Center, and Hans Kandel, Extension agronomist in the NDSU Department of Plant Sciences. The Northarvest Bean Growers Association is supporting the event.

“This webinar will provide concise presentations to reach dry bean producers and crop advisers with research-based production recommendations for 2022,” says Endres.

The subjects and presenters are:

Variety review and plant growth stages - Kandel

Recommendations for selected plant establishment factors - Endres

Soil considerations and plant nutrition - Dave Franzen, NDSU Extension soil science specialist

Disease management - Sam Markell, NDSU Extension plant pathologist

Weed management - Joe Ikley, NDSU Extension weed specialist

Market update - Randy Martinson, Martinson Ag Risk Management

Also during the program, Mitch Coulter, Northarvest executive director, will provide an update from the organization.

Preregistration is required to participate in the meeting. Visit https://tinyurl.com/wm45cnf4 to preregister. Those who preregister will receive emailed instructions to participate in the meeting.

Certified crop adviser continuing education credits will be available for meeting participants.

The dry bean presentations will be recorded and archived. Also, recordings and resources from previously conducted Getting-it-Right meetings this winter on soybean, sunflower and canola are available at www.ndsu.edu/agriculture/ag-hub/getting-it-right.