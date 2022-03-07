Prices break $4 at pumps in North Dakota as gas price crisis continues

DEVILS LAKE - As the epic on price of gas continues in the United States, average gasoline prices in North Dakota also continue to rise.

According to the latest survey by Gasbuddy, prices rose 34.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.73/g on Monday. The survey showed prices in North Dakota are 45.0 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.03/g higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in North Dakota was priced at $3.29/g while the most expensive was $4.24/g, a difference of 95.0 cents per gallon. Stations in Devils Lake were averaging in the median of prices at $3.59/g as of Monday.

In Grand Forks, prices were showing at $3.69/g, an increase of 10 cents from last week, while in Fargo prices shot up to $3.74/g, up 36.7 cents per gallon from last week's $3.37/g.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 46.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.06/g today. The national average is up 61.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.29/g higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said the country has never been in this kind of situation before, nor this kind of uncertainty.

"As we lose a major global producer under the weight of deserving bipartisan sanctions for invading a sovereign country, the cost is high.," De Haan said. "Americans will be feeling the pain of the rise in prices for quite some time, with little good news foreseen.

De Haan said the nation will soon set new all-time record highs and could push closer to a national average of $4.50/gal.

"California could be heading for $5.50 per gallon with more stations charging $6 and beyond." he said.

Historical gasoline prices in North Dakota and the national average going back ten years:

March 7, 2021: $2.70/g (U.S. Average: $2.77/g)

March 7, 2020: $2.26/g (U.S. Average: $2.37/g)

March 7, 2019: $2.38/g (U.S. Average: $2.46/g)

March 7, 2018: $2.61/g (U.S. Average: $2.53/g)

March 7, 2017: $2.27/g (U.S. Average: $2.30/g)

March 7, 2016: $1.83/g (U.S. Average: $1.81/g)

March 7, 2015: $2.42/g (U.S. Average: $2.46/g)

March 7, 2014: $3.47/g (U.S. Average: $3.49/g)

March 7, 2013: $3.72/g (U.S. Average: $3.72/g)

March 7, 2012: $3.61/g (U.S. Average: $3.76/g)