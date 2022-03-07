Leading Edge Equipment ranks "Top 35 John Deere Dealers in the US"

DEVILS LAKE - Leading Edge Equipment recently earned a top spot on the 2021 John Deere Aftermarket Achievers award, ranking in the top 35 dealers in the country for aftermarket performance.

According to the company, this is the second year in a row Leading Edge Equipment has achieved this ranking.

Aftermarket Achievers are awarded based on superior operational, market and customer support performance.

Leading Edge Equipment has locations in Devils Lake, Michigan, Carrington and Hampden, employing around 100 people and serving customers throughout the region.