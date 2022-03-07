Housing agency awarded grant to support counseling programs

Sarah Mudder

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

BISMARCK- North Dakota Housing Finance Agency (NDHFA) has been awarded a $72,840 housing counseling grant by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The agency will split the grant between two affiliate organizations – Community Action Opportunities of Minot and Southeastern North Dakota Community Action Agency of Fargo.

“The counseling grant supports services primarily for renters and households experiencing homelessness or who are at risk of homelessness,” said David Flohr, NDHFA executive director. “Assistance provided includes help finding affordable rental housing, pre-rental counseling, delinquency assistance and help with credit issues.”

Individuals and families in need of assistance are encouraged to reach out to one of the HUD-certified housing counseling agencies to understand their options. No fees are charged for the services. To receive help, contact Community Action Opportunities of Minot at (701) 839-7221 or Southeastern North Dakota Community Action Agency of Fargo at (701) 232-2452.

NDHFA acts as an intermediary for the counseling dollars, applying to HUD on behalf of the local organizations. The agency’s role is primarily to help improve the quality of the counseling services and enhance coordination among the providers.

A self-supporting state agency, NDHFA is dedicated to making housing affordable for all North Dakotans. The North Dakota Industrial Commission, consisting of Governor Doug Burgum as chairman, Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring and Attorney General Drew H. Wrigley, oversees NDHFA. More information about the agency and the assistance it provides to North Dakotans is available online at www.ndhfa.org.