Bottineau college presents Grace & Glorie

Sandy Hageness

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

BOTTINEAU- The LumberActs is excited to announce their spring performance Grace & Glorie by Tom Ziegler. A dinner and a play will be held at the Cobblestone Inn on Friday, March 11th.

Grace and Glorie is an odd couple comedy about life and an unexpected friendship. Grace, played by Jess McInnes (Minnedosa MB), is a 90-year-old country woman who is set in her ways. She spent her life on an apple orchard working hard, loving the good lord, and never learning to read or write. She decides to leave the hospital and return to the orchard to die on her own terms.

Glorie, played by Jenna Beaver (Bottineau), is a young, dedicated, ambitious, Harvard graduate with an MBA in business. She recently moved from New York City to the hills to escape the pain of losing her child in a car accident. She is an atheist who hopes to find answers about death while volunteering for hospice.

Grace does not want any help, especially from some "city-bred Yankee." Glorie misses the city and is worried that her husband is becoming a "back-woods redneck." As the play ensues, their clashing beliefs influence one another, resulting in an unlikely friendship.

This is a beautiful play about life, death, family, and friendship. The play is written as a comedy with some laugh-out-loud moments, but it doesn't lose sight of the reality of life and the situation the two women are in.

Jess and Jenna have been amazing to work with. They are very talented and hard working. Finding time to rehearse with busy work schedules, school schedules, and illness hasn't been easy, but it has been worth it. I hope our audience enjoys the play as much as we have enjoyed bringing it to life.

The performance will take place after the 6:00 pm dinner March 11, 2022 at Cobblestone Inn along Highway 5 in Bottineau. Tickets include a dinner and may be purchased in the Bookstore or DCB Alumni Office on campus or by calling 701-228-5435.