North Dakota Land Port awarded funding from bipartisan infrastructure law

GRAND FORKS – U.S. General Services Administration has awarded funding from the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act which North Dakota says will, "modernize" the land port of entry in Dunseith, North Dakota.

According to a report, the $3.4 billion in funding is estimated to support nearly 6,000 annual jobs over the next 8 years as well as add $3.23 billion in total labor income across the United States. The funding will also contribute an additional $4.5 billion to the National Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and generate hundreds of millions of dollars in tax revenue for state, local, and federal governments.

"The bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs act is bringing more than just traditional dollars for roads, highways, and bridges," North Dakota Senator Kevin Cramer said. "This funding for our land port of entry in Dunseith is a boon for North Dakota and for the country to strengthen supply chains and enhance security and jobs."

About the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act

The bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is a $1.2 trillion bill, which includes:

$413.5 billion for roads, highways, and bridges including $2 billion for North Dakota.

50% increase over the next five years in contract authority for the North Dakota Department of Transportation ($125 million more per year above current levels).

$225 million is set aside for North Dakota to improve and upgrade bridge infrastructure.

$66 billion for passenger and freight rail which is in addition to Senate Commerce Committee’s $78 billion Surface Transportation Investment Act which the committee passed earlier this year with strong bipartisan support.

$65 billion for broadband grants to states for the expansion of broadband infrastructure.

$47.2 billion for cybersecurity and flood and drought mitigation.

$18 billion for carbon capture technology and reliable, emission-free nuclear power.

$16 billion for ports and waterways.

$11 billion for highway safety programs and pipeline repair.

$2 billion grant program set aside for rural communities.

A new apprenticeship program to allow 18-year-olds with Commercial Driver’s Licenses to drive across state lines, which will help address the severe shortage of truck drivers and requisite supply chain problems.

According to the bill, it also includes methods for paying for the increased spending without raising taxes on the American people, including repurposing $210 billion in funds previously authorized for COVID-19 relief.