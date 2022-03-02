Be a trooper and get a shingles vaccine like Toso and Groves

Kim Homan

DEVILS LAKE - Captain Jason Toso & Annette Groves, LRDHU DON display bravery while getting their shingles vaccine. It started out as a challenge.

Sergeant Toso mentioned a while back that he would get his Shingrix vaccine when Annette did. Lake Region District Health Nurses, Wendy Frelich and Jill Yantes gladly administered the shots.

Shingrix is recommended for healthy adults 50 and older. It is administered in two shots, 2 to 6 months apart. It can be over 90% effective in preventing shingles.

All healthy adults aged 50 and older should get Shingrex unless they have health problems or get treatments that affect how well their bodies fight infection.

Vaccines aren’t just for kids. Grown-ups need them to protect against diseases that become more common in adulthood. They can also protect you if you missed a dose as a child.

Ask your public health nurse what you need. Let them know if you'll be traveling internationally, if you have allergies, or if you’re pregnant.

All mentioned factors can affect which vaccines you need and which you should skip for now. Are you up to date?

• 1. Flu Vaccine

• 2. Pneumococcal Vaccine

• 3. Tetanus, Diphtheria, Pertussis (Td, Tdap) Vaccine

• 4. Hepatitis A Vaccine

• 5. Hepatitis B Vaccine

• 6. HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Vaccine

• 7. MMR (Measles, Mumps, Rubella) Vaccine

• 8. Varicella (Chickenpox) Vaccine

• 9. Meningococcal Vaccine

• 10. Shingles (Zoster) Vaccine

• COVID-19 Vaccine