LRSC Theater production March 3-6

Erin Wood

Special to Devils Lake Daily Journal

DEVILS LAKE - Lake Region State College Playmakers present Fuddy Meers March 3rd through 6th in Robert Fawcett Auditorium. Showtimes are 7:30 pm March 3rd to 5th and 2:00 pm March 6th. Tickets are $10 for adults. Students are free.

Fuddy Meers is a fast-paced comedy with hilarious circumstances. Claire has amnesia and is kidnapped by a limping, lisping man in cahoots with Millet the puppet-handed man. Characters are extreme, but not who they seem, and surprises abound in this zany comedy.